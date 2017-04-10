Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday Sunday, April 9 Guabira 5 Club Petrolero 1 Saturday, April 8 Blooming 3 Real Potosi 1 Sport Boys 0 The Strongest 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 8 7 0 1 25 6 21 ------------------------- 2 Guabira 10 6 1 3 23 15 19 3 Blooming 10 6 1 3 23 20 19 4 Oriente Petrolero 8 5 1 2 15 10 16 5 The Strongest 8 5 0 3 12 13 15 6 San Jose 10 4 2 4 17 15 14 7 Nacional Potosi 9 4 1 4 14 14 13 8 Sport Boys 10 4 1 5 18 21 13 9 Universitario de Sucre 9 3 1 5 10 16 10 10 Jorge Wilstermann 9 2 2 5 11 14 8 11 Real Potosi 9 2 0 7 11 22 6 12 Club Petrolero 10 2 0 8 13 26 6 1: Copa Libertadores Still being played (GMT): Sunday, April 9 Bolivar v Universitario de Sucre (2000) Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 9 Nacional Potosi v Oriente Petrolero (2330)

April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday Sunday, April 9 Guabira 5 Club Petrolero 1 Saturday, April 8 Blooming 3 Real Potosi 1 Sport Boys 0 The Strongest 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 8 7 0 1 25 6 21 ------------------------- 2 Guabira 10 6 1 3 23 15 19 3 Blooming 10 6 1 3 23 20 19 4 Oriente Petrolero 8 5 1 2 15 10 16 5 The Strongest 8 5 0 3 12 13 15 6 San Jose 10 4 2 4 17 15 14 7 Nacional Potosi 9 4 1 4 14 14 13 8 Sport Boys 10 4 1 5 18 21 13 9 Universitario de Sucre 9 3 1 5 10 16 10 10 Jorge Wilstermann 9 2 2 5 11 14 8 11 Real Potosi 9 2 0 7 11 22 6 12 Club Petrolero 10 2 0 8 13 26 6 1: Copa Libertadores Still being played (GMT): Sunday, April 9 Bolivar v Universitario de Sucre (2000) Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 9 Nacional Potosi v Oriente Petrolero (2330)

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)