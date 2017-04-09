Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings

April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 9 Salzburg 1 Sturm Graz 0 Saturday, April 8 Austria Vienna 1 SKN St. Polten 2 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 0 Mattersburg 2 SV Ried 3 Rapid Vienna 0 Wolfsberger AC 0 Altach 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Salzburg 28 19 5 4 61 18 62 ------------------------- 2 Altach 28 15 5 8 41 36 50 3 Sturm Graz 28 15 3 10 46 27 48 ------------------------- 4 Austria Vienna 28 15 2 11 50 42 47 ------------------------- 5 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 28 10 6 12 26 40 36 6 Wolfsberger AC 28 9 6 13 31 45 33 7 Rapid Vienna 28 7 10 11 37 34 31 8 SKN St. Poelten 28 8 7 13 31 46 31 9 Mattersburg 28 8 6 14 28 42 30 ------------------------- 10 SV Ried 28 8 2 18 25 46 26 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation

