Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 9 Central Coast Mariners 2 Newcastle Jets 0 Saturday, April 8 Perth Glory 3 Brisbane Roar 1 Wellington Phoenix 1 Sydney FC 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0 Melbourne Victory 0 Friday, April 7 Melbourne City FC 1 Adelaide United 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 26 19 6 1 53 12 63 2 Melbourne Victory 26 14 4 8 48 31 46 3 Melbourne City FC 26 11 6 9 45 39 39 4 Brisbane Roar 26 10 9 7 39 34 39 5 Perth Glory 26 9 9 8 48 49 36 6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 26 8 11 7 33 33 35 ------------------------- 7 Wellington Phoenix 26 8 6 12 38 42 30 8 Central Coast Mariners 26 6 5 15 31 51 23 9 Adelaide United 26 5 7 14 23 44 22 10 Newcastle Jets 26 5 7 14 28 51 22 1-6: Championship play-off

