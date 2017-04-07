Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

April 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, April 7 Melbourne City FC 1 Adelaide United 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 25 19 5 1 52 11 62 2 Melbourne Victory 25 14 3 8 48 31 45 3 Brisbane Roar 25 10 9 6 38 31 39 4 Melbourne City FC 26 11 6 9 45 39 39 5 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 25 8 10 7 33 33 34 6 Perth Glory 25 8 9 8 45 48 33 ------------------------- 7 Wellington Phoenix 25 8 5 12 37 41 29 8 Newcastle Jets 25 5 7 13 28 49 22 9 Adelaide United 26 5 7 14 23 44 22 10 Central Coast Mariners 25 5 5 15 29 51 20 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 8 Wellington Phoenix v Sydney FC (0735) Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Melbourne Victory (0950) Perth Glory v Brisbane Roar (1200) Sunday, April 9 Central Coast Mariners v Newcastle Jets (0700)

