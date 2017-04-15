Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

April 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Friday, April 14 Huracan 1 Arsenal 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 19 13 4 2 44 17 43 2 Newell's Old Boys 19 11 5 3 27 13 38 3 Estudiantes 19 11 4 4 34 19 37 4 San Lorenzo 19 11 4 4 36 25 37 5 River Plate 19 10 5 4 31 20 35 ------------------------- 6 Colon (Santa Fe) 19 10 3 6 19 14 33 7 Banfield 19 10 3 6 26 22 33 8 Gimnasia-La Plata 19 8 7 4 18 12 31 9 Racing Club 18 9 3 6 29 21 30 10 Talleres 18 8 5 5 20 14 29 11 Lanus 19 8 5 6 23 21 29 ------------------------- 12 Independiente 17 7 6 4 17 11 27 13 Union (Santa Fe) 19 7 6 6 20 21 27 14 Rosario Central 19 6 7 6 21 18 25 15 Atletico Tucuman 19 6 6 7 21 21 24 16 Patronato 19 6 5 8 18 23 23 17 Godoy Cruz 19 7 2 10 19 26 23 18 Atletico Rafaela 19 6 4 9 18 19 22 19 Tigre 18 5 6 7 23 24 21 20 Olimpo 19 4 9 6 16 17 21 21 Defensa y Justicia 18 5 6 7 14 18 21 22 Temperley 19 5 6 8 15 23 21 23 Sarmiento 19 5 5 9 18 22 20 24 Huracan 20 4 8 8 15 19 20 25 Aldosivi 19 4 8 7 13 20 20 26 Velez Sarsfield 19 5 4 10 16 29 19 27 Quilmes 19 5 4 10 14 30 19 28 San Martin (San Juan) 19 3 8 8 15 29 17 29 Belgrano 19 2 7 10 10 21 13 30 Arsenal 20 2 5 13 16 37 11 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 15 Lanus v San Martin (San Juan) (0015) Newell's Old Boys v Estudiantes (1400) Belgrano v Talleres (1900) Independiente v Atletico Rafaela (2100) Olimpo v Velez Sarsfield (2200) Sarmiento v Racing Club (2300) Sunday, April 16 Godoy Cruz v Banfield (1900) Atletico Tucuman v San Lorenzo (1915) Boca Juniors v Patronato (2115) Quilmes v Colon (Santa Fe) (2120) Tigre v River Plate (2315) Union (Santa Fe) v Defensa y Justicia (2330) Monday, April 17 Temperley v Rosario Central (2200) Tuesday, April 18 Gimnasia-La Plata v Aldosivi (0015)

