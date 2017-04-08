Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

April 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Friday, April 7 Aldosivi 1 Estudiantes 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 18 12 4 2 41 16 40 2 Estudiantes 19 11 4 4 34 19 37 3 Newell's Old Boys 18 10 5 3 26 13 35 4 San Lorenzo 18 10 4 4 35 25 34 5 River Plate 18 9 5 4 29 20 32 ------------------------- 6 Racing Club 18 9 3 6 29 21 30 7 Gimnasia-La Plata 18 8 6 4 17 11 30 8 Colon (Santa Fe) 18 9 3 6 18 14 30 9 Banfield 18 9 3 6 24 22 30 10 Lanus 18 8 5 5 22 18 29 11 Talleres 17 7 5 5 17 13 26 ------------------------- 12 Union (Santa Fe) 18 7 5 6 20 21 26 13 Atletico Tucuman 18 6 6 6 20 19 24 14 Independiente 16 6 6 4 12 11 24 15 Patronato 18 6 5 7 18 18 23 16 Godoy Cruz 18 7 2 9 19 25 23 17 Rosario Central 18 5 7 6 19 17 22 18 Tigre 18 5 6 7 23 24 21 19 Atletico Rafaela 18 6 3 9 17 18 21 20 Olimpo 18 4 8 6 15 16 20 21 Sarmiento 18 5 5 8 18 21 20 22 Defensa y Justicia 17 5 5 7 13 17 20 23 Aldosivi 19 4 8 7 13 20 20 24 Temperley 18 5 5 8 14 22 20 25 Huracan 18 4 7 7 13 16 19 26 Velez Sarsfield 18 5 4 9 15 26 19 27 Quilmes 18 5 4 9 14 28 19 28 San Martin (San Juan) 18 3 7 8 15 29 16 29 Belgrano 18 2 7 9 10 19 13 30 Arsenal 18 1 5 12 14 35 8 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 8 Colon (Santa Fe) v Godoy Cruz (0015) Rosario Central v Atletico Tucuman (0015) Arsenal v Newell's Old Boys (1700) San Lorenzo v Sarmiento (1900) Atletico Rafaela v Huracan (2015) Racing Club v Tigre (2100) Talleres v Lanus (2230) Sunday, April 9 Banfield v Belgrano (1700) Patronato v Independiente (1915) San Martin (San Juan) v Union (Santa Fe) (2000) River Plate v Quilmes (2115) Velez Sarsfield v Boca Juniors (2315) Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia v Olimpo (2200) Tuesday, April 11 Gimnasia-La Plata v Temperley (0015)

