Shuttler Srikanth reaches quarter-finals of Singapore Open

Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth showcased a spirited performance as he survived an early scare from Ihsan Maulana Mustofa of Indonesia to book his place in the quarter-finals of the Singapore Open Superseries tournament here last evening.

After going down in the first game, the 24-year-old rebounded strongly to post a 18-21, 21-19, 22-20 triumph over Maulana Mustofa in a exhilarating second-round clash of the men?s singles event that lasted one hour and 21 minutes.

With the win, Srikanth has now set up a clash against fifth-seed Shi Yuqi of China for a place in the last four.

In the women doubles? event, the Indian pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy crashed out of the tournament after going down 11-21, 21-19, 12-21 at the hands of Japanese duo of Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)