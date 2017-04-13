SHOWCASE-Soccer-Courtois backs Conte to keep Chelsea focused

Manager Antonio Conte will ensure Chelsea stay firmly focused on maintaining their comfortable lead at the top of the Premier League to keep the chasing pack at arm's length, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has said.

Chelsea beat Bournemouth last weekend to stay seven points clear of second-placed Tottenham and if they win five of their remaining seven fixtures it will guarantee them a second title triumph in three years.

"A lot of players have the will to win, but sometimes if winning becomes a habit, the hunger might drop and you will lose some games," Courtois told British media.

"But it's always nice to have a manager who keeps the players at the level they need to have, who keeps our focus and doesn't allow us to drop our guard."

Courtois also urged his side not become apprehensive as they edge ever closer to the finish line.

"To win the title, we just have to do the same as we have done over the last few months. We have to stay calm, whatever happens," the Belgium international added. "We just have to keep our winning mentality and fight until the end."

Chelsea travel to fifth-placed Manchester United on Sunday.

