Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, Apr. 5

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Hall 'No' for Romo

For all the statistics working in his favor, the lack of marquee wins and playoff failures are marks against Tony Romo for the Hall of Fame, writes Hall of Fame selector Frank Cooney. (FBN-COWBOYS-ROMO-COLUMN, expect by 8 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, by Frank Cooney, 700 words)

2017 NFL Draft Reset: Big changes in NFC North

First of a division-by-division series previewing team needs based on personnel moves since the start of free agency. Search slug convention FBN-NEWS-(DIVISION)

Schedule:

NFC East, AFC East moved Monday night

NFC North, AFC North moved Tuesday

NFC South, AFC South will move Wednesday by 11 p.m. ET

NFC West, AFC West will move Thursday by 10 p.m. ET

Report: Dallas favored to host 2018 NFL Draft

Dallas is reportedly emerging as a favorite to host the 2018 NFL Draft at the Cowboys' new training facility and headquarters in Frisco, Texas. (FBN-NEWS-2018DRAFT, moved, The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

Prime Program: Amazon lands TNF deal

Amazon is replacing Twitter as the NFL's live-stream host for Thursday night games in 2017. The one-year, $50 million Amazon deal is for 10 games to be broadcast split evenly between NBC and CBS. Only Amazon Prime subscribers will have access to the streaming feed. (FBN-NEWS-AMAZON, moved, The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NFL notebook News and notes from around the NFL. (FBN-NOTEBOOK, expect by 7 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 375 words)

- - - -

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Rain washes out matinees in Chicago, St. Louis

Rain and the threat of severe weather led to postponements for the Tigers at White Sox and Cubs at Cardinals. (BBO-WHITESOX-TIGERS-NEWS, by Jack McCarthy, 300 words)

The Sports Xchange covers all MLB games. Wednesday schedule:

Kansas City at Minnesota 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Houston 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland 10:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers 10:05 p.m.

MLB notebook

News and notes from around the league. (MLB-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8 p.m. ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

MLB roundup

Capsule recaps of Wednesday's games. (MLB-ROUNDUP, expect by 8 p.m. ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Cavs' Thompson sidelined with sprained thumb

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson is out indefinitely with a sprained right thumb. (BKN-CAVALIERS-NEWS-THOMPSON-INJURY, moved, 365 words)

THE SPORTS XCHANGE covers all NBA games. Wednesday schedule:

Miami at Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Houston 8:00 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis 8:00 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston 8:00 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix 10:00 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers 10:30 p.m.

NBA notebook

News and notes from around the NBA. (BKN-NOTEBOOK, expect by 7:30 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 375 words)

- - - -

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Penguins' Letang out 4-6 months after neck surgery

Pittsburgh Penguins star Kris Letang will not be available for the playoffs. He's sidelined 4-6 months following neck surgery. (HKN-PENGUINS-NEWS-LETANG, moved, 400 words)

Will Letang's loss sink Penguins?

TSX's Pittsburgh Penguins beat writer Shelly Anderson weighs in on where the title defense stands after the loss of Kris Letang. (HKN-PENGUINS-ANALYSIS-LETANG, expect by 7 p.m. ET, by Shelly Anderson, 575 words)

THE SPORTS XCHANGE covers all NHL games. Wednesday schedule:

Montreal at Buffalo 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington 8:00 p.m.

NHL notebook

News and notes from around the league. (HKN-NOTEBOOK, expect first version by 9:45 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 375 words)

- - - -

GOLF

U.S. Masters (to 9)

AUGUSTA, Georgia - Players finalise their preparations and discuss their chances ahead of the year's first golf major at Augusta National. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX, TV), expect by 3 PM ET, by Steve Keating, Ed Osmond, Frank Pingue and Rory Carroll, 400 words)

Augusta chairman talks to media on eve of Masters

AUGUSTA, Georgia - Billy Payne, the chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club, addresses the media on the eve of the tournament. (GOLF-MASTERS/PAYNE (PIX, TV), expect by 4 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

Players set to contend for Masters Par-3 tourney

AUGUSTA, Georgia - The traditional Par-3 contest, which takes place on the eve of the U.S. Masters, is a short-course tournament which has become a jinx with no winners having gone on to win the main event that same week. (GOLF-MASTERS/PAR3 (PIX, TV), expect by 4 PM ET, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

- - - -

AUTO RACING

Auto Racing Glance

Capsule previews of the week ahead in auto racing.(CAR-NEWS-GLANCE, moved, The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

Underdog Coyne team on top entering Long Beach

As the IndyCar Series heads to this weekend's Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach, underdog Dale Coyne Racing's No. 18 car is atop the standings thanks to Sebastien Bourdais claiming a season-opening victory last month in St. Petersburg, Fla. (CAR-INDYCAR-PREVIEW, expect by 4 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

- - - -

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Georgetown's nepotism rule blocks Ewing from hiring son

Current Georgetown director of basketball operations Patrick Ewing Jr. is out of a job with the Hoyas – because his dad, Patrick Ewing, was just named head coach. The nepotism rule at Georgetown University blocks such father-son arrangements. (BKC-GEORGETOWN-NEWS-EWING-NEPOTISM, 300 words, expect by 4 p.m. ET)

Purdue's Swanigan testing NBA draft again

Purdue sophomore Caleb Swanigan will declare for the 2017 NBA Draft but has no immediate plans to hire an agent. Players can return to college until May 24 without sacrificing eligibility provided they don't sign with an agent. (BKC-PURDUE-SWANIGAN, 300 words, expect by 4 p.m. ET)

Adebayo joins Wildcats' NBA exodus

Kentucky freshman forward Bam Adebayo announced Wednesday he plans to submit his name for the 2017 NBA Draft but will not hire an agent. Guards De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk declared for the draft but signed with agents, ending their college eligibility. (BKC-KENTUCKY-NEWS-ADEBAYO, 500 words, moved)

Fired Illinois coach Groce lands at Akron

Former Illinois men's basketball coach John Groce landed on his feet as head coach at Akron. (BKC-ILLINOIS-NEWS-GROCE, 348 words, moved)

College basketball notebook

News and notes around college basketball. (BKC-NOTEBOOK, expect by 7 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange)

- - - -

