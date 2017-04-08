Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, Apr. 7

Reuters U. S. sports schedule at 3:00 PM ET on Friday: - - - - For any coverage questions, please contact us.

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 3:00 PM ET on Friday:

For any coverage questions, please contact us.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

2017 NFL Draft Reset: NFC West active in free agency First of a division-by-division series previewing team needs based on personnel moves since the start of free agency. Search slug convention FBN-ANALYSIS-(DIVISION)

NFC East, AFC East moved Monday night

NFC North, AFC North moved Tuesday

NFC South, AFC South moved Wednesday

NFC West, AFC West moved Thursday

Giants QB Manning giddy over Marshall's arrival

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is excited to be throwing to a towering target again with the team's recent signing of free agent wide receiver Brandon Marshall. (FBN-NEWS-GIANTS-MARSHALL, moved, The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

Adrian Peterson sets Saints' visit

Free agent running back Adrian Peterson is scheduled to visit the New Orleans Saints Monday and Tuesday. (FBN-SAINTS-NEWS-PETERSON, moved, The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NFL notebook

News and notes from around the NFL. (FBN-NOTEBOOK, expect by 7 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 375 words)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Back from finger injury, Scherzer debuts at Philly

PHILADELPHIA -- Set back six weeks in his season preparation due to a stress fracture in his right ring finger, Washington Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer will make his season debut Friday, only a few days later than he would have wanted. (BBO-NATIONALS-PHILLIES-LEDE-WRITETHRU, by Josh Verlin, 700 words)

The Sports Xchange covers all MLB games. Friday schedule:

Atlanta at Pittsburgh 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Detroit 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Chi. Cubs at Milwaukee 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chi. White Sox 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels 10:07 p.m.

MLB notebook

News and notes from around the league. (MLB-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8 p.m. ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

MLB roundup

Capsule recaps of Friday's games. (MLB-ROUNDUP, expect by 8 p.m. ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

THE SPORTS XCHANGE covers all NBA games. Friday schedule:

Atlanta at Cleveland 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Houston 8:00 p.m.

New York at Memphis 8:00 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver 9:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah 9:00 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix 10:00 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers 10:30 p.m.

NBA notebook

News and notes from around the NBA. (BKN-NOTEBOOK, expect by 7:30 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 375 words)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Stars ink F Caamano to entry-level deal

The Dallas Stars signed forward Nicholas Caamano to a three-year, entry-level contract on Thursday. Caamano, 18, collected 35 goals and 29 assists in 67 games this season with the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League. (HKN-STARS-NEWS-CAAMANO, moved, 240 words)

THE SPORTS XCHANGE covers all NHL games. Friday schedule: Tampa Bay at Montreal 7:30 p.m.

NHL notebook

News and notes from around the league. (HKN-NOTEBOOK, expect first version by 9:45 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 375 words)

GOLF

Hoffman leads by four, Mickelson six back

AUGUSTA, Georgia – American journeyman Charley Hoffman takes a four-stroke lead over American compatriot William McGirt into the second round of the Masters. Three-time champion Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia are among a large group of players on one under par. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (TV, PIX), moved, by Steve Keating, Ed Osmond, Frank Pingue and Rory Carroll, 400 words)

Snoop Dogg's mission in Augusta to make golf cool

Rapper Snoop Dogg this week said that while the U.S. Masters may be the most prestigious tournament in golf, it suffers from a coolness deficit, something he plans to change when he brings his brand of "hip-hop flavor" to the staid tournament. (GOLF-MASTERS/SNOOP (PIX), by Rory Carroll, moved, 565 words)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

AAC adds Wichita State

The American Athletic Conference voted unanimously on Friday to add Wichita State to the league starting with the 2017-18 season. Wichita State announced it accepted the AAC's invitation and will leave the Missouri Valley Conference. The Shockers have been members of the MVC since 1945. (BKC-WICHITASTATE-NEWS-AAC, 400 words, moved)

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Frozen Four: Minnesota Duluth, Denver last teams standing

CHICAGO – A look ahead to Saturday's Frozen Four with Minnesota Duluth and Denver to decide the national championship. (MSC-FROZENFOUR, 400 words, by Jess Myers, expect by 7:30 p.m. ET)

