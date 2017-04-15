Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday, April 15

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday: SOCCER Premier League (1400 unless stated) Crystal Palace v Leicester City Everton v Burnley Stoke City v Hull City Sunderland v West Ham United Watford v Swansea City Southampton v Manchester City (1630) Spurs close on leaders Chelsea LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur crush Bournemouth 4-0 to record their seventh straight league win and close the gap on leaders Chelsea to four points.

We will also run mini match reports on every game.

La Liga

Deportivo Coruna v Malaga (1100)

Sporting Gijon v Real Madrid (1415)

Atletico Madrid v Osasuna (1630)

Barcelona v Real Sociedad (1845)

Real look to put pressure on Barca at the summit

BARCELONA - Real Madrid will try to stretch their lead in La Liga at relegation-battling Sporting Gijon before title contenders Barcelona play catch-up against in-form Real Sociedad at the Nou Camp. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Rik Sharma, 400 words)

Bundesliga (1330 unless stated)

Mainz v Hertha Berlin

Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt

FC Augsburg v Cologne

Hoffenheim v Borussia Moenchengladbach

RB Leipzig v Freiburg

VfL Wolfsburg v FC Ingolstadt 04

Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich (1630)

Bayern look to close in on title

BERLIN - Bayern Munich, seeking to maintain their 10-point lead at the top and move closer to the title, are away at Bayer Leverkusen with chasing clubs RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim seeking to consolidate Champions League places. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30AM ET, 500 words)

Serie A (1300 unless stated)

AS Roma v Atalanta Bergamo

Cagliari v Chievo Verona

Fiorentina v Empoli

Genoa v Lazio

Palermo v Bologna

Pescara v Juventus

Torino v Crotone

Sassuolo v Sampdoria (1600)

Napoli v Udinese (1845)

Milan earn last-gasp derby draw

MILAN - AC Milan equalised with the last kick of the game to secure a 2-0 derby draw with Inter. (SOCCER-ITALY/, moved with updates to follow, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)

Nice v AS Nancy-Lorraine (1500)

En Avant de Guingamp v Toulouse

Metz v Caen

Montpellier HSC v FC Lorient

Stade Rennes v Lille

Monaco v Dijon FCO (1900)

Leaders Monaco look regain three-point advantage

PARIS - Leaders Monaco can re-establish their three-point lead at the top of the table with victory at second-bottom Dijon after Paris St Germain beat Angers on Friday. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

MOTOR RACING

Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton aims for seventh successive pole position

MANAMA - Lewis Hamilton aims for his seventh successive pole position for Mercedes but Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, quickest on Friday, stands in the way. The two jointly lead the standings after two races. (MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN/, (PIX), expect by 1615 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock.

RUGBY

Super Rugby (week eight)

Cheetahs v Waikato Chiefs, Bloemfontein (1305)

Stormers v Lions, Cape Town (1515)

Bulls v Jaguares, Pretoria (1730)

Stormers look to consolidate top spot in South Africa group

CAPE TOWN – The unbeaten Stormers test their 100 percent record in this year's Super Rugby competition when they host the in-form Lions at Newlands, a clash between the two most likely challengers from South Africa in the 2017 campaign. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/STORMERS, expect by 1715 GMT/1315 PM ET, 300 words)

We will move brief reports of all matches over the round (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/HIGHLIGHTS)

GOLF

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Hilton Head Island (to 16)

Donald, DeLaet share lead

Short game maestro Luke Donald and Canadian Graham DeLaet both holed-out on Friday on the way to grabbing a share of the lead on 10-under-par after two rounds of the RBC Heritage in South Carolina. (GOLF-HERITAGE/, moved, 350 words)

NBA

Warriors, Cavs get set to open playoff runs

One of the fiercest MVP debates basketball has seen in years will add another chapter when the NBA Playoffs open this weekend with award frontrunners Russell Westbrook and James Harden meeting face to face. (BASKETBALL-NBA/PLAYOFFS (PREVIEW), moved, by Jahmal Corner, 450 words)

BASEBALL

Rays hammer Porcello on way to win over Red Sox

Tampa Bay hammered Rick Porcello for a career-worst four home runs, helping Chris Archer end an 11-game losing streak against Boston. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/2:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Habs tie series, Pens up 2-0

Alexander Radulov scored with 1:26 left in the first overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 4-3 win over the New York Rangers on Friday night at the Bell Centre. The series is now tied 1-1, with Game 3 set for Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

