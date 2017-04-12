Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday, April 12

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday: SOCCER Champions League quarter-final, first leg (1845 unless stated) Borussia Dortmund v Monaco (1645) DORTMUND - Borussia Dortmund will face Monaco, a day after the match was originally postponed following an attack on the German team's bus using explosives that injured defender Marc Bartra.

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Champions League quarter-final, first leg (1845 unless stated)

Borussia Dortmund v Monaco (1645)

DORTMUND - Borussia Dortmund will face Monaco, a day after the match was originally postponed following an attack on the German team's bus using explosives that injured defender Marc Bartra. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DOR-AMO/ (PIX), expect by 1845 GMT/2:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

MUNICH - Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to rekindle some of the magic they once served up under Carlo Ancelotti when they face their old coach in the latest edition of Real Madrid's rivalry with Bayern Munich.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-MAD/ (PIX, TV), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Atletico Madrid v Leicester City

Leicester aim to prolong European fairytale at Atletico

MADRID - After stunning Sevilla to reach the quarter-finals for the first time, Leicester City head back to Spain to face Atletico Madrid, last year's runners up, who are aiming to reach a third final in four seasons. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-LEI/ (PIX), TV, expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Rik Sharma, 400 words)

Premier League

We will bring you all the latest news ahead of this week's Premier League games. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

Indonesia marks end of league hiatus with big name arrivals

JAKARTA - A handful of marquee names and a heavy dose of optimism greet the return of professional football in Indonesia this weekend as the domestic league restarts after a two-year hiatus. (SOCCER-INDONESIA/ expect by 0630 GMT/2:30 AM ET, 516 words)

MOTOR RACING

Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix preview

Vettel and Hamilton take their duel to the desert

MANAMA - Bahrain was a low point of Sebastian Vettel's 2016 season, with an engine failure ruling him out before the start, but the Ferrari driver has reason to be cheerful on his return. (MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN/PREVIEW, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

We will also move statistics for Sunday's race and a drivers' form sheet.

CYCLING

UCI Track Cycling World Championships

HONG KONG - Day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong with Britain again the team to beat after their domination on the Rio boards at last year's Olympic Games. (CYCLING-WORLD/ (PIX, TV), by Martyn Herman and Simon Jennings, 400 words)

NBA

Hawks try to sting Hornets

Two days after pulling off an incredible 26-point fourth quarter comeback to beat Cleveland in overtime and cement their hold on fifth place in the East, the Atlanta Hawks (42-38) host the Charlotte Hornets in one of five games on the penultimate night of the National Basketball Association regular season. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Shields v Carrasco as White Sox visit Indians

Right-hander James Shields (1-0) makes his second start of the season for the Chicago White Sox as they begin a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians, who will counter with Carlos Carrasco (1-0), in one of 12 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words) (Asia desk editor: Greg Stutchbury)

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)