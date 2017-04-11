Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday, April 11

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday: SOCCER Champions League quarter-final, first leg (1845) Borussia Dortmund v Monaco Juventus v Barcelona Barcelona aim to end Juve's three-year unbeaten home record Barcelona, who pulled off an extraordinary comeback against Paris St Germain in the previous round, attempt to end Juventus' three-year unbeaten home record in Europe in a mouthwatering quarter-final first leg.

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

Champions League quarter-final, first leg (1845)

Borussia Dortmund v Monaco

Juventus v Barcelona

Barcelona aim to end Juve's three-year unbeaten home record

Barcelona, who pulled off an extraordinary comeback against Paris St Germain in the previous round, attempt to end Juventus' three-year unbeaten home record in Europe in a mouthwatering quarter-final first leg. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-FCB/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Dortmund and Monaco prepare for quarter-final goalfest

Attack-minded Borussia Dortmund and Monaco face similar concerns ahead of their quarter-final first leg, with both teams having their defensive frailties brutally exposed in recent weeks in what promises to be a goalfest. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DOR-AMO/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Premier League

We will bring you all the latest news ahead of this week's Premier league games including the fallout from Arsenal's 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday that hit their hopes of a top-four finish and piled further pressure on manager Arsene Wenger. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

2026 World Cup

US, Mexico and Canada announce World Cup bid

NEW YORK - The United States, Mexico and Canada announced on Monday that they were making a joint bid to host the 2026 World Cup, which the U.S. soccer chief said would produce the biggest financial boon ever for FIFA. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP/CONCACAF (UPDATE 2), moved, by Larry Fine, 550 words)

NHL

No more 'Woe Canada' as playoffs begin

It was almost considered a case of national mourning last year when not one Canadian team qualified for the National Hockey League postseason, but the picture is brighter this year as five teams from north of the border prepare for the playoffs that start on Wednesday in the race for the Stanley Cup. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PLAYOFFS/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 500 words)

NBA

Hawks try to sting Hornets

Two days after pulling off an incredible 26-point fourth quarter comeback to beat Cleveland in overtime and cement their hold on fifth place in the East, the Atlanta Hawks (42-38) host the Charlotte Hornets in one of five games on the penultimate night of the National Basketball Association regular season. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Shields v Carrasco as White Sox visit Indians

Right-hander James Shields (1-0) makes his second start of the season for the Chicago White Sox as they begin a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians, who will counter with Carlos Carrasco (1-0), in one of 12 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)

