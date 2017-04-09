Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday, April 9

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday: GOLF Garcia, Rose primed for final day shootout at Masters AUGUSTA, Georgia – Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia led the U. S. Masters on six under par and Jordan Spieth was lurking two shots back after an absorbing third round at a sun-drenched Augusta on Saturday.

GOLF

Garcia, Rose primed for final day shootout at Masters

AUGUSTA, Georgia – Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia led the U.S. Masters on six under par and Jordan Spieth was lurking two shots back after an absorbing third round at a sun-drenched Augusta on Saturday. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (TV, PIX), moved, by Steve Keating, Ed Osmond, Frank Pingue and Rory Carroll, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Sunderland v Manchester United (1230)

Everton v Leicester City (1500)

United look to leapfrog Arsenal into fifth

LONDON - Manchester United could climb above Arsenal into fifth when they visit bottom-of-the-table Sunderland as the battle for the top-four intensifies, while Everton host a resurgent Leicester City. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, 500 words)

Bundesliga (1330 unless stated)

Hertha Berlin v FC Augsburg (1330)

FC Ingolstadt 04 v SV Darmstadt 98 (1530

Hertha Berlin battling for European spot

BERLIN - Hertha Berlin will hope to move back into contention for a European spot with victory over relegation-threatened Augsburg while Ingolstadt and Darmstadt 98 will battle it out in their relegation derby. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 300 words)

Serie A

Sampdoria v Fiorentina (1030)

AC Milan v Palermo (1300)

Bologna v AS Roma (1300)

Cagliari v Torino (1300)

Crotone v Inter Milan (1300)

Udinese v Genoa (1300)

Lazio v Napoli (1845)

Roma bid to keep pace with Juve

ROME - Second-placed AS Roma travel to Bologna as they try to keep pace with Serie A leaders Juventus, while fourth-placed Lazio host third-placed Napoli in a match crucial to their European chances. (SOCCER-ITALY/ expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)

Toulouse v Olympique Marseille (1300)

St Etienne v Nantes (1500)

Paris St Germain v En Avant de Guingamp (1900)

PSG keen to close the gap on Monaco

PARIS - Paris St Germain will look to close the gap to leaders Monaco to three points with victory at home to En Avant de Guingamp. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

MOTOR RACING

Chinese Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton and Vettel set to resume battle

SHANGHAI - Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel are expected to battle for victory in Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix, after a close-run scrap for pole position between the pair. (MOTOR-F1-CHINA/, expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Abhishek Takle, 400 words)

TENNIS

Davis Cup quarter-finals

Australia v United States (2-1)

Belgium v Italy (1-2)

Australia and Belgium will hope to follow France and Serbia and book their semi-final spots as they take 2-1 leads into the third day of their Davis Cup ties against the United States and Italy respectively. (TENNIS-DAVISCUP-TEAMA-TEAMB/ (PIX, TV), 400 words)

RUGBY

SANZAAR to announce Super Rugby future

SANZAAR will announce the future make-up of Super Rugby, bringing an end to a month of confusion and speculation about the format of the mostly southern hemisphere provincial competition. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/, by Nick Mulvenney, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 400 words)

Super Rugby

Western Force v Kings, Perth

The Force and the Kings were the bottom two teams in Super Rugby last season and look like facing the chop if format changes are decided upon for next season. Both will be looking for their second win from their sixth match of the season at Perth Oval. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/FORCE, expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, 400 words)

CYCLING

Paris-Roubaix

ROUBAIX, FRANCE - World champion Peter Sagan and 2015 champion John Degenkolb are among the top favourites for this year's Paris-Roubaix, the one-day race featuring long cobbled sections and also known as the "Queen of the Classics". (CYCLING-PARIS-ROUBAIX/, (TV), by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

NBA

Cavs try to keep Celtics at bay

The 51-28 Cleveland Cavaliers, with just a half-game lead over Boston atop the East with three games of the regular season remaining, face an Atlanta Hawks team that has clinched a spot in the postseason but is trying to nail down fifth place, in one of seven contests on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NHL

Bickell to make emotional finale

Carolina forward Bryan Bickell, who has multiple sclerosis, will play his final game before retiring when the Hurricanes play the Philadelphia Flyers in one of 10 games on the final day of the National Hockey League regular season. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

BASEBALL

Arrieta on tap for Cubs against Brewers

Right-hander Jake Arrieta is slated for his second start of the year for the defending champion Chicago Cubs as they face the Milwaukee Brewers in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)

