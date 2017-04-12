Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday, April 12

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday: SOCCER Blasts hit Borussia Dortmund team bus, leaving player hurt DORTMUND - German police said "an attack using serious explosives" was launched on the Borussia Dortmund soccer team's bus on Tuesday, leaving one player injured.

SOCCER

Blasts hit Borussia Dortmund team bus, leaving player hurt

DORTMUND - German police said "an attack using serious explosives" was launched on the Borussia Dortmund soccer team's bus on Tuesday, leaving one player injured. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DOR-MON/BLAST, moved, by Kai Pfaffenbach, 400 words)

Champions League quarter-final, first leg (1845 unless stated)

Borussia Dortmund v Monaco (1645)

DORTMUND - Borussia Dortmund will face Monaco, a day after the match was originally postponed following an attack on the German team's bus using explosives that injured defender Marc Bartra. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DOR-AMO/ (PIX), expect by 1845 GMT/2:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

MUNICH - Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to rekindle some of the magic they once served up under Carlo Ancelotti when they face their old coach in the latest edition of Real Madrid's rivalry with Bayern Munich.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-MAD, PIX, TV, expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Atletico Madrid v Leicester City

Leicester aim to prolong European fairytale at Atletico

MADRID - After stunning Sevilla to reach the quarter-finals for the first time ever, Leicester City head back to Spain to face Atletico Madrid, last year's runners up, who are aiming to reach a third final in four seasons. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-LEI/, PIX, TV, expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Rik Sharma, 400 words)

Premier League

We will bring you all the latest news ahead of this week's Premier League games. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

Argentine FA reports on search to replace sacked coach

BUENOS AIRES - Argentine FA president Claudio Tapia gives a news conference after Monday's sacking of coach Edgardo Bauza to provide an update on the search for his replacement with Sevilla's Jorge Sampaoli the frontrunner. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ARG/COACH, TV, expect by 0130 GMT/9.30 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, 300 words)

MOTOR RACING

Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix preview

Vettel and Hamilton take their duel to the desert

MANAMA - Bahrain was a low point of Sebastian Vettel's 2016 season, with an engine failure ruling him out before the start, but the Ferrari driver has reason to be cheerful on his return. (MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN/PREVIEW, expect by 1200GMT/8 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

We will also move statistics for Sunday's race and a drivers' form sheet.

CYCLING

UCI Track Cycling World Championships

HONG KONG - Day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong with Britain again the team to beat after their domination on the Rio boards at last year's Olympic Games. (CYCLING-WORLD/, PIX, TV, by Martyn Herman and Simon Jennings, 400 words)

FIGURE SKATING

Asada holds faces media after announcing retirement

TOKYO - Japanese figure skating great Mao Asada holds a news conference a day after announcing her retirement on her blog. (FIGURESKATING-JAPAN/MAOASADA, PIX, TV, expect by 0230 GMT/10.30 PM ET, 300 words)

NBA

Hawks try to sting Hornets

Two days after pulling off an incredible 26-point fourth quarter comeback to beat Cleveland in overtime and cement their hold on fifth place in the East, the Atlanta Hawks (42-38) host the Charlotte Hornets in one of five games on the penultimate night of the National Basketball Association regular season. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Shields v Carrasco as White Sox visit Indians

Right-hander James Shields (1-0) makes his second start of the season for the Chicago White Sox as they begin a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians, who will counter with Carlos Carrasco (1-0), in one of 12 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Greg Stutchbury)

