Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday, April 11

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday: SOCCER World Cup U. S. , Mexico and Canada announce 2026 World Cup bid NEW YORK - The United States, Mexico and Canada announced on Monday that they were making a joint bid to host the 2026 World Cup, which the U. S. soccer chief said would produce the biggest financial boon ever for FIFA.

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

World Cup

U.S., Mexico and Canada announce 2026 World Cup bid

NEW YORK - The United States, Mexico and Canada announced on Monday that they were making a joint bid to host the 2026 World Cup, which the U.S. soccer chief said would produce the biggest financial boon ever for FIFA. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP/CONCACAF (UPDATE 2), moved, by Larry Fine, 550 words)

Champions League quarter-final, first leg (1845)

Borussia Dortmund v Monaco

Juventus v Barcelona

Barcelona aim to end Juve's three-year unbeaten home record

Barcelona, who pulled off an extraordinary comeback against Paris St Germain in the previous round, attempt to end Juventus' three-year unbeaten home record in Europe in a mouthwatering quarter-final first leg . (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-FCB/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Dortmund and Monaco prepare for quarter-final goalfest

Attack-minded Borussia Dortmund and Monaco face similar concerns ahead of their quarter-final first leg, with both teams having their defensive frailties brutally exposed in recent weeks in what promises to be a goalfest. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DOR-AMO/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Leicester aim to continue fairytale at Atletico

MADRID - Leicester City have won six out of seven games in all competitions since Craig Shakespeare took over but face their sternest test yet on Wednesday against last year's Champions league runners-up Atletico Madrid, who have won five of their last seven games and are desperate to reach a third final in four attempts. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-LEI/ (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Richard Martin 400 words)

Premier League

We will bring you all the latest news ahead of this week's Premier league games including the fall-out from Arsenal's 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday that hit their hopes of a top-four finish and piled further pressure on manager Arsene Wenger. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

GOLF

U.S. Masters

Garcia celebrates after finally ending major drought

We examine how Sergio Garcia's victory at the Masters on Sunday fits into the big picture after a week that started with talk about the absence of Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson finished with a titanic battle between European giants Garcia and Justin Rose. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX), moved, 500 words)

NBA

Cavs and Celtics vie to top spot in East

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics are tied atop the Eastern Conference at 51-29 with two games of the regular season left. The Cavs appear to have the tougher task when they face the Miami Heat, whose playoff hopes are still alive, while the Celtics will be hot favorites against the Brooklyn Nets, two of the nine games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange)

BASEBALL

Cubs, Dodgers open series

The World Series champion Chicago Cubs send Jon Lester to the mound to open a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, while aces are wild in Detroit with the Tigers expected to start Justin Verlander against Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox in two of 10 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/ expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)