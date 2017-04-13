Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday, April 13

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday: BASEBALL Scherzer leads Nats in clash with Cards National League Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals host the St. Louis Cardinals while the World Series champion Chicago Cubs battle the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field in two of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule.

BASEBALL

Scherzer leads Nats in clash with Cards

National League Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals host the St. Louis Cardinals while the World Series champion Chicago Cubs battle the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field in two of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NBA

Pacers, Bulls and Heats eye playoff berths

The Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat, all fighting for the final two playoff berths, are at home on the final day of the National Basketball Association's regular season in three of the 14 games on the NBA schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Penguins host Blue Jackets in playoff opener

The defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins host the Columbus Blue Jackets while the San Jose Sharks visit Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in two of the best-of-seven first-round series in the opening night of the Stanley Cup playoffs. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

FORMULA ONE

Bahrain Grand Prix

Alonso in the limelight after Indianapolis announcement

MANAMA - Fernando Alonso will be in the limelight after news that he will miss the Monaco Grand Prix to race the Indianapolis 500, with other drivers sure to give their take on the surprise move (MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock.

SOCCER

Europa League

EUROPA LEAGUE quarter-finals, first leg (all 1905 GMT)

Anderlecht v Manchester United

Celta Vigo v Genk

Ajax Amsterdam v Schalke 04

Olympique Lyonnais v Besiktas

United face Anderlecht test

Three-times European champions Manchester United continue their bid for a maiden Europa League title when they visit Belgian side Anderlecht in the first leg. (SOCCER-EUROPA/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/8 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 600 words)

Premier League

We will bring you all the latest news ahead of this week's Premier League games. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

ATHLETICS

IAAF Council meets in london

LONDON - The ruling council of athletics' world governing body meets in London. (ATHLETICS-IAAF/ (TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

CYCLING

UCI Track Cycling World Championships

HONG KONG - There are four finals - the women's team pursuit, the men's Keirin, the men's team pursuit and the men's scratch. (CYCLING-WORLD/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

