Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Saturday, April 15

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Saturday: SOCCER Premier League (1400 unless stated) Tottenham Hotspur v Bournemouth (1130) Crystal Palace v Leicester City Everton v Burnley Stoke City v Hull City Sunderland v West Ham United Watford v Swansea City Southampton v Manchester City (1630) Spurs continue Chelsea pursuit LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of leaders Chelsea continues as they go in search of a seventh straight league win when they host Bournemouth, while Manchester City look to cement a top four place with victory at Southampton.

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Saturday:

SOCCER

Premier League (1400 unless stated)

Tottenham Hotspur v Bournemouth (1130)

Crystal Palace v Leicester City

Everton v Burnley

Stoke City v Hull City

Sunderland v West Ham United

Watford v Swansea City

Southampton v Manchester City (1630)

Spurs continue Chelsea pursuit

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of leaders Chelsea continues as they go in search of a seventh straight league win when they host Bournemouth, while Manchester City look to cement a top four place with victory at Southampton. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1330 GMT/9:30 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 600 words)

We will also run mini match reports on every game.

La Liga

Deportivo Coruna v Malaga (1100)

Sporting Gijon v Real Madrid (1415)

Atletico Madrid v Osasuna (1630)

Barcelona v Real Sociedad (1845)

Real look to put pressure on Barca at the summit

BARCELONA - Real Madrid will try to stretch their lead in La Liga at relegation-battling Sporting Gijon before title contenders Barcelona play catch-up against in-form Real Sociedad at the Nou Camp. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Rik Sharma, 400 words)

Bundesliga (1330 unless stated)

Mainz v Hertha Berlin

Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt

FC Augsburg v Cologne

Hoffenheim v Borussia Moenchengladbach

RB Leipzig v Freiburg

VfL Wolfsburg v FC Ingolstadt 04

Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich (1630)

Bayern look to close in on title

BERLIN - Bayern Munich, seeking to maintain their 10-point lead at the top and move closer to the title, are away at Bayer Leverkusen with chasing clubs RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim seeking to consolidate Champions League places. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30AM ET, 500 words)

Serie A (1300 unless stated)

Inter Milan v AC Milan (1030)

AS Roma v Atalanta Bergamo

Cagliari v Chievo Verona

Fiorentina v Empoli

Genoa v Lazio

Palermo v Bologna

Pescara v Juventus

Torino v Crotone

Sassuolo v Sampdoria (1600)

Napoli v Udinese (1845)

Milan clubs battle for Europa League spots

MILAN - The Derby della Madonnina used to be the highlight of the Serie A season but the only signficance of AC Milan's meeting with Inter will be in the race for Europa League places. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)

Nice v AS Nancy-Lorraine (1500)

En Avant de Guingamp v Toulouse

Metz v Caen

Montpellier HSC v FC Lorient

Stade Rennes v Lille

Monaco v Dijon FCO (1900)

Leaders Monaco look regain three-point advantage

PARIS - Leaders Monaco can re-establish their three-point lead at the top of the table with victory at second-bottom Dijon after Paris St Germain beat Angers on Friday. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

MOTOR RACING

Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton aims for seventh successive pole position

MANAMA - Lewis Hamilton aims for his seventh successive pole position for Mercedes but Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, quickest on Friday, stands in the way. The two jointly lead the standings after two races. (MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN/, (PIX), expect by 1615 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock.

RUGBY

Super Rugby (week eight)

Queensland Reds v Kings, Brisbane (0505)

Auckland Blues v Wellington Hurricanes, Auckland (0735)

Melbourne Rebels v ACT Brumbies, Melbourne (0945)

Cheetahs v Waikato Chiefs, Bloemfontein (1305)

Stormers v Lions, Cape Town (1515)

Bulls v Jaguares, Pretoria (1730)

SBW to make first start for Blues against rampant Hurricanes

AUCKLAND - Two-times World Cup winner Sonny Bill Williams will make his first start for the Auckland Blues after recovering from a torn Achilles against a rampant Wellington Hurricanes side, who have welcomed back All Blacks Ardie and Julian Savea. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/BLUES, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, 400 words)

We will also move brief reports of all matches over the round (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/HIGHLIGHTS)

Stormers look to consolidate top spot in South Africa group

CAPE TOWN – The unbeaten Stormers test their 100 percent record in this year's Super Rugby competition when they host the in-form Lions at Newlands, a clash between the two most likely challengers from South Africa in the 2017 campaign. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/STORMERS, expect by 1715 GMT/1315PM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Hilton Head Island (to 16)

Donald, DeLaet share lead

Short game maestro Luke Donald and Canadian Graham DeLaet both holed-out on Friday on the way to grabbing a share of the lead on 10-under-par after two rounds of the RBC Heritage in South Carolina. (GOLF-HERITAGE/, moved, 350 words)

NBA

Warriors, Cavs get set to open playoff runs

We preview the NBA playoffs where the top-seeded Indian Pacers will set out to try and avenge last year's Finals collapse while LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers try to defend their title. (BASKETBALL-NBA/PLAYOFFS (PREVIEW), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Jahmal Corner, 450 words)

BASEBALL

Red Sox host Rays, Mets battle Marlins

Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello takes the mound for the Boston Red Sox against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays while New York Mets flamethrower Noah Syndergaard gets the call versus the host Miami Marlins in two of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Penguins, Rangers eye 2-0 series leads

The reigning champion Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers try to grab 2-0 leads in their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series over the Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens in two of the four games on the schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

(Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)