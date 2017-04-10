Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday, April 10

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday: GOLF U. S. Masters Garcia wins Masters to end long major drought AUGUSTA, Georgia - Spain's Sergio Garcia won the U. S. Masters at the first playoff hole on Sunday to land his long-awaited first major title.

GOLF

U.S. Masters

Garcia wins Masters to end long major drought

AUGUSTA, Georgia - Spain's Sergio Garcia won the U.S. Masters at the first playoff hole on Sunday to land his long-awaited first major title. Garcia and England's Justin Rose finished tied on nine under par at the end of the fourth round. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (TV, PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Steve Keating, Ed Osmond, Frank Pingue and Rory Carroll)

SOCCER

Champions League

Allegri's defensive art form threatens Barca

MILAN - The dominant force in Italian football, Juventus will take on the role of underdogs when they host Barcelona's array of creative talent in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-FCB/ (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/7 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 440 words)

Dortmund and Monaco prepare for quarter-final goalfest

Despite their attacking qualities, Borussia Dortmund and Monaco face similar concerns as they prepare for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg, with both having their defensive frailties brutally exposed in recent weeks. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DOR-AMO/ (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/7 PM ET, by Ed Dove, 440 words)

NBA

Cavs try to keep Celtics at bay

The 51-28 Cleveland Cavaliers, with just a half-game lead over Boston atop the East with three games of the regular season remaining, face an Atlanta Hawks team that has clinched a spot in the postseason but is trying to nail down fifth place, in one of seven contests on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NHL

Bickell to make emotional finale

Carolina forward Bryan Bickell, who has multiple sclerosis, plays his final game before retiring when the Hurricanes play the Philadelphia Flyers in one of 10 games on the final day of the National Hockey League regular season. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

BASEBALL

Arrieta on tap for Cubs against Brewers

Right-hander Jake Arrieta is slated for his second start of the year for the defending champion Chicago Cubs as they face the Milwaukee Brewers in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)

RUGBY

Brumbies in the clear, Australia to axe one of Force, Rebels

SYDNEY - The Australian team to be axed from Super Rugby for next season will be either the Western Force or the Melbourne Rebels after the ACT Brumbies were removed from the process, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Monday. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/AUSTRALIA, moved, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)

