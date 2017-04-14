Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Friday, April 14

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Friday: ATHLETICS Coe disappointed by lack of Russia anti-doping progress LONDON - IAAF chief Sebastian Coe said on Thursday he was disappointed by the lack of progress made by Russia in cleaning up its anti-doping regime and made it clear the ban on the country's athletics federation would continue indefinitely.

LONDON - IAAF chief Sebastian Coe said on Thursday he was disappointed by the lack of progress made by Russia in cleaning up its anti-doping regime and made it clear the ban on the country's athletics federation would continue indefinitely. (ATHLETICS-IAAF/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Mitch Phillips, 700 words)

SOCCER

Ligue 1

Angers SCO v Paris St Germain (1845)

PSG aim to move level with leaders Monaco

PARIS - Paris St Germain look for a win at mid-table Angers to take them level on points with Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco, who host Dijon on Saturday. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 300 words)

Bundesliga

Bayern seek to stay on title course in sombre atmosphere

BERLIN - Bayern Munich will need to put the disappointment of losing midweek in the Champions League behind them to keep on course for the Bundesliga crown as German football reels from Tuesday's attack on Borussia Dortmund's team bus. (SOCCER-GERMANY/PREVIEW, moved, 450 words)

Premier League

Olsson reflects on how to cope with Zlatan and Costa

STOCKHOLM - Former West Bromwich Albion defender Jonas Olsson tells Reuters how to handle strikers like ZLatan Ibrahimovic and Diego Costa ahead of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-CHE/OLSSON (INTERVIEW), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Philip O'Connor, 500 words)

We will bring you all the latest news ahead of this weekend's Premier League games. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

Chinese Super League

Talent development can not be left to CSL clubs-Troussier

HONG KONG - An obsession with money and success among Chinese Super League clubs will have a detrimental effect on China's ability to develop top class football talent, former World Cup coach Philippe Troussier tells Reuters. (SOCCER-CHINA/TROUSSIER, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 500 words)

BASEBALL

Darvish leads Rangers in clash with Angels

Japanese right-hander Yu Darvish and the Texas Rangers visit the Los Angeles Angels while Madison Bumgarner and the San Francisco Giants host the Colorado Rockies in two of the 11 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Caps host Leafs in playoff series opener

The top-seeded Washington Capitals host the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Chicago Blackhawks battle Nashville Predators while the Calgary Flames visit the Anaheim Ducks in the opening game of three first-round series to the Stanley Cup playoffs. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

MOTOR RACING

Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix

Vettel and Hamilton limber up for desert duel

MANAMA - Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton, tied at the top of the Formula One standings after two races, limber up for another weekend duel in free practice at the Sakhir circuit (MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock.

RUGBY

Super Rugby (week eight)

Canterbury Crusaders v Sunwolves, Christchurch (0735)

Read back from wrist surgery in Crockett's record game

AUCKLAND - All Blacks captain Kieran Read will make his return to Super Rugby following wrist surgery in what will be team mate Wyatt Crockett's record setting appearance for the Canterbury Crusaders against Japan's Sunwolves. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/CRUSADERS, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, 400 words)

SA Rugby CEO says Super Rugby may need larger cull

Super Rugby's governing body SANZAAR's move to cull three teams from the competition is necessary though it may still stop short of what had been the tournament's optimum format, said South African Rugby CEO Jurie Roux. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/ROUX, moved, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Hilton Head Island (to 16)

Donald within sight of lead after first round at Hilton Head

Former world number one Luke Donald, looking to break through at the RBC Heritage after many close calls, shot a six-under-par 65 that left him two shots off the lead after the opening round in South Carolina. (GOLF-HERITAGE/, moved, 350 words)

CYCLING

UCI Track Cycling World Championships

HONG KONG - The women's sprint and omnium plus the men's individual pursuit and points race are on the agenda. (CYCLING-WORLD/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

