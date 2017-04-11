PV Sindhu nominated for BWF Athletes' Commission post

Rio Olympic silver-medallist and World number two PV Sindhu is among the elite nine badminton players vying to fill four positions in the Badminton World Federation Athletes? Commission.

The other Indian in the fray is male shuttler Nikhar Garg, whose nomination seemed to have happened after he expressed his desire to contest for a slot in BWF Athletes' Commission through his social media account last February.

Besides this, the list also comprises of two former world number one in Men?s Doubles and a former European Men?s Singles champion.

Following the close of nominations on March 27, three women and six men will stand for election to the body which represents players within the Badminton World Federation.

Three persons will be elected to replace outgoing members of the BWF Athletes? Commission ? Yuhan Tan (Belgium), Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus (Denmark) and Greysia Polii (Indonesia) ? who will complete their four-year term in May. At least one male and one female must be elected. The third person will be the candidate (male or female) with the next highest number of votes.

Additionally, a fourth person ? a female ? will be elected to finish the term of Tang Yuanting. The Chinese player, who became a member of the Athletes? Commission in 2015, has resigned following her retirement from badminton last year, thus leaving a casual vacancy on the Commission.

Therefore, either the female with the second-highest number of votes or the female with the third-highest number of votes (if the third person elected to the Commission is female) will be elected to serve the remaining two years of Tang?s term.

For the first time, voting by email will take place and this starts on Wednesday April 26th, 2017, and ends on Wednesday May 24th, 2017; the date on which players attending the TOTAL BWF Sudirman Cup 2017 in Gold Coast will be able to vote in person at the stadium.

The announcement of those persons elected to the BWF Athletes? Commission will be made shortly thereafter.

The complete list is as follows:

Akvile Stapusaityte (Lithuania), Edwin Ekiring (Uganda), Koo Kien Keat (Malaysia), Kirsty Gilmour (Scotland), Luis Ramon Garrido Esquivel (Mexico), Marc Zwiebler (Germany), Nikhar Garg (India), Pusarla V Sindhu (India), Yoo Yeon Seong (Korea).

