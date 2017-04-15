'Dark days' of Indian football: I-league match between Minerva FC and Mohun Bagan stops for 10 minutes

The floodlights at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana malfunctioned right at the start and once again during course of play

The sad state of Indian football once again came to the fore-front when an I-league encounter between Minerva Punjab and Mohun Bagan first kicked off late as lights refused to turn on from one of the floodlight pillars at the Guru Nanak stadium.

The one that malfunctioned earlier was once again hit when the encounter had progressed only 50 minutes and the teams were deadlocked at 0-0. Players went back to the bench and there were lengthy discussions between match officials and the two captains.

After some twenty odd minutes, play resumed when the tower came back to life.