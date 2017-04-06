Malaysia Open: Ajay Jayaram stuns World No.4 Viktor Axelsen to reach quarters

With the win, the 29-year-old has now set up a clash against South Korea's Son Wan-ho for a place in the semi-finals.

Ace Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram produced a spirited performance as he bounced back from a game down against world number four Viktor Axelsen to book his place in the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Open Super Series Premier tournament on Thursday.

After going down in the first game, Jayaram rebounded strongly to register a 9-21,21-14, 21-19 win over his Danish opponent in a thrilling second round contest that lasted 44 minutes. With the win, the 29-year-old has now set up a clash against South Korea's Son Wan-ho for a place in the semi-finals.

Jayaram is currently the lone Indian survivor in the ongoing tournament after Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu and star shuttler Saina Nehwal made shocking first-round exits from the tournament on Wednesday.