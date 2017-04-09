Lewis Hamilton wins Chinese GP, draws level with Sebastian Vettel

Three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton on Sunday drove a masterful race to win the Chinese Grand Prix.

The Brit never let anyone get close to him as he motored towards his first win of 2017 ahead of Ferrari?s Sebastian Vettel.

Vettel recovered from a mishap-filled start to finish in second place, 6.2 seconds behind the Mercedes driver, reports Sport24. He had to fight back after losing out on strategy in a chaotic opening to the race, which kept the shape of the race in doubt through a series of incidents and accidents.

Meanwhile, Red Bull?s Max Verstappen fought his way up from 16th on the grid to secure the final podium place.

Daniel Ricciardo ended up at the fourth spot. Kimi Raikkonen was fifth for Ferrari, ahead of Mercedes? Valtteri Bottas and Toro Rosso?s Carlos Sainz. Haas?s Kevin Magnussen and the Force Indias of Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon completed the top ten.

This was Hamilton's fifth Chinese Grand Prix win and sees him level on points with Vettel in the drivers' championship after two races.

