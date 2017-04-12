Lahiri returns to action at RBC Heritage on PGA Tour

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri will return to action on the PGA Tour this week at the RBC Heritage, which follows the high-octane Masters.

He goes out for the first two rounds with Luke List and Wesley Bryan.

After playing eight times in a span of 11 weeks in 2017, Lahiri took three weeks as he did not make it to the Masters but is now refreshed and raring to go as he makes an attempt to find his way into the other majors due this year.

Having slipped to 80th in world rankings, the priority is to get back to top-50 and ensure starts at Majors.

The field has 34 golfers, who played the Masters last week and some of the bigger names are missing from 132 field in the USD 6.5 million event.

In eight events this season, which began late last year in Asia, Lahiri has made cut in six and tied-third at CIMB Classic is his best as he searches for his first win on PGA Tour.

With 340 points, he is 60th in the FedEx Cup standings and would need to do well to make the play-offs and the Presidents Cup team once again.

