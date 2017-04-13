IPL 2017: KKR fans will be heartbroken after hearing Gautam Gambhir's retirement plans

Gautam Gambhir has been a live wire as the skipper for Kolkata Knight Riders and has stered them to two IPL Championships but still wants to hang up his IPL boots elsewhere.

Gautam Gambhir is well known for his on-field aggression who refuses to give up till the last blood. At the same time he is never shy to express his heart and mind, which has often bubbled controversies around him.

This time at a promotional event in New Delhi, he did not hold his tongue back when asked if he wishes to win it one more time with the Delhi team. In a candid reply, he said that,"I think my heart is still with Delhi. I played for three years for Delhi. Somewhere, deep within my heart, I'd love to finish with Delhi."

He then quickly went on to add that, "Though I am the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, and would want them to win it for the third time, but since I am a Delhi boy too, I obviously want Delhi Daredevils to do well as well."

There was much firepower throughout his interview.

When asked about his reaction to Harbhajan Singh's comment that IPL favours the batsmen more, he said that," A bowler will always say it’s a batsman’s game. If you ask me, a batsman has very few opportunities as compared to a bowler. A bowler knows, if he gets hit for a six or a boundary, he has another delivery left to get back and take a wicket. For a batsman, one loose shot, and you are out. A bowler will always have 24 opportunities."

He was also questioned on his hot temper on field and he quipped back saying "Mere ko field pe gussa haarne se aata hai. (I get angry on field when we lose). I know how depressing it is to walk into a dressing room. I want to return to a happier dressing room where people are cracking jokes and just enjoying among themselves."

On a lighter note, he revealed that his wife Natasha Gambhir did not come to the World Cup final in Mumbai, just because travelling from Delhi to Mumbai would have been hectic just for a match. Again, during an IPL encounter between Delhi and Mumbai, Gambhir injured his hamstring while fielding and had to take time off the field for the rest of the game.Post match she questioned Gambhir why was he "fielding so far away for 20 overs". When he said that he was in the dressing room she confessed that she mistook a similar looking guy to be him.

It seems that Mrs. Gambhir is not a cricket fan and surely her husband is not her favourite cricketer.