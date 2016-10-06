India v/s NZ ODI team: Unheralded juniors selected for Kiwi series, Raina gets last chance

Contrary to the expectations, India's new selection panel decided to give rest to some of the Test regulars for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand and chose quite a few youngsters for the first three matches. However, out of form middle order batsman, Suresh Raina got a place in the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-team alongside seniors like Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Amit Mishra and Umesh Yadav.

ODI TEAM #INDvNZ- MS Dhoni(Capt), Rohit, Ajinkya, Virat, Manish, Raina, Hardik, Axar, Jayant, Mishra, Bumrah, Dhawal, Umesh, Mandeep, Kedar — BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2016

Another veteran cricketer, Yuvraj Singh, who was recently asked to undergo fitness test at national Cricket Academy (NCA) wasn't included in the 15-member outfit.

The Indian team is for the first 3 ODIs vs New Zealand #IndvNZ — BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2016

Keeping in mind the lengthy Test season, selectors decided to rest the star bowlers including Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Shami, while openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan missed out as they are nursing injuries. The five-match series starts on October 16 at Dharamsala.