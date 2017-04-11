India to take on Canada in away tie in World Group play-offs

India will have to fight it out with Canada in an away tie for a place in the elite 16-nation World Group when the play-offs take place from September 15 to 17.

It will be first ever clash between the two teams in Davis Cup history.

India qualified for the play-offs for the fourth straight year after beating Uzbekistan 4-1 in a home tie last week while Canada had lost 2-3 to Great Britain in the World Group first round in February.

"It will be a fun tie. They have some top players, which will challenge our boys to play at a higher level," India's non-playing captain Mahesh Bhupathi told

