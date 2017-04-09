I-League | Bengaluru FC v/s Aizawl FC: Live streaming and where to watch in India

Bengaluru FC v/s Aizawl FC

Time: 4.30 pm (IST - Sunday)

On TV: Ten 2

Live Streaming: TenSports.com

Bengaluru FC will aim to finish on a strong note when they face table-toppers Aizawl FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday. It will be interesting to see the playing eleven the head coach Albert Roca chooses to field, considering injuries and suspensions in key positions.

Roca will be without first choice right-backs Rino Anto and Sandesh Jhingan, while versatile midfielder Harmanjot Khabra, who has also done well in defence, faces a suspension after a booking against Mohun Bagan last week happened to be his fourth of the campaign.

"It is definitely a very important game and my players will be fighting for nothing short of three points," Roca told reporters on the eve of the match. "We know that Aizawl are looking to stay atop the League and that it means they will come at us with all they have. We have every reason to play this game with motivation."

Brandon Vanlalremdika shot Aizawl into the lead when the two sides met at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in the reverse fixture with Sunil Chhetri s equaliser meaning the points were shared.

"We performed well and created lots of chances but were not very lucky when we played in Aizawl. I hope my strikers will finish well tomorrow and do their bit in the final third because we will have to make sure that our chances are converted. Aizawl have a good mix of foreigners and Indians and we will have to ensure that we counter their attack well." said Roca.

The Khalid Jamil-coached side come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Minerva Punjab FC, their first since the 1-1 against Bengaluru in the ninth round. Aizawl are on a seven-game unbeaten run, having lost just twice in the League so far, their last defeat coming in a 2-3 loss to Mohun Bagan in February.

(Inputs from PTI)