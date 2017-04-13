Holding the World Cup was Sachin Tendulkar's best cricketing moment in my life

When asked during the trailer launch of his upcoming biographical film ?

Every Indian, specially the cricket lovers, has their Sachin moment.

But have you ever thought what the master blaster?s special moment was?

When asked during the trailer launch of his upcoming biographical film ?Sachin: A Billion Dreams,? he said, ?It is the World Cup finals. I don?t think there is a greater cricketing moment for me in my life. Without any doubt, that sits right at the top.?

Further speaking on the same, he said, ?Some days back, I asked my daughter, do you remember how that evening it was- 2nd of April (April 2, 2011, India won World Cup, against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai). She said, it was an incredible feeling for the whole of Mumbai, rather India. It took us hours to get back to the hotel- from Wankhede Stadium to Taj Hotel. The whole country went bizarre. That is the one moment, I wanted to live for.?

Adding, ?That is the one moment that changed my life in 1983, when I saw Kapil Dev holding that beautiful trophy. From then on, I was chasing my dream to get to that moment. Eventually that happened.?

Directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures, ?Sachin: A Billion Dreams,? will be the third movie, based on an Indian cricketer after 'Azhar' and 'MS Dhoni - the untold story'.

The music has been played by AR Rahman. ?Sachin: A Billion Dreams? is set to release on May 26.

