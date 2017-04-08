HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Highlights from week seven of Super Rugby

Highlights from week seven of Super Rugby: SUNWOLVES 21 BULLS 20 A 69th minute try from Takaaki Nakazuru and a Yu Tamura penalty five minutes later gave the Sunwolves their first win of the year - and only their second since making their Super Rugby debut last season - with a thrilling comeback victory over the three-times champion Bulls.

Sunwolves number eight Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco gave the home side the perfect start when he finished off a flowing move in the sixth minute but centre Burger Odendaal shrugged off two tacklers and ran 40 metres to reply for the Bulls.

The Sunwolves were 11-10 up at the break but a penalty and a converted try from Bulls winger Travis Ismaiel, who broke three tackles to touch down in the corner, gave the visitors a 20-11 lead in the 63rd minute.

After the home side got their noses in front again, replacement back Francois Brummer had a chance to restore the Bulls' lead two minutes from time but missed his penalty and the Sunwolves held on to the delight of the crowd at the Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium.

HURRICANES 38 WARATAHS 28

The Hurricanes were able to use a scintillating first half to beat the Waratahs, despite having All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett sent off for two yellow cards.

Ngani Laumape (two), Barrett, his younger brother Jordie, winger Wes Goosen and lock Mark Abbott all scored tries for the home side while fullback Jordie added four conversions.

Loose forward Ned Hanigan, fullback Bryce Hegarty, scrumhalf Jake Gordon and replacement Andrew Kellaway all crossed for the visitors, with flyhalf Bernard Foley converting all four.

