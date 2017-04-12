Had a couple of security guards with me: Sanjay Manjrekar shrugs off Pollard's outburst

Sanjay Manjrekar has been silent since Kieron Pollard’s remarkable outburst but the commentator finally hit back during the match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede. As the cameras panned to Pollard, Manjrekar told fellow commentator Ravi Shastri: “I kept a safe distance from Kieron Pollard. Had a couple of security guards around me. That was a shocker which came from nowhere."

He further said: “Shastri tried to play it down but Manjrekar was not prepared to let it go without one final retort. We have been in the business long enough - we have seen it all."

Mumbai Indians batsman Kieron Pollard has slammed Sanjay Manjrekar for his on-air comments about his batting during an IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders here, saying that the former India player suffers from "verbal diarrhoea".

Pollard was dismissed for a run-a-ball 17, leaving MI at a precarious 119/5 with less than four overs to go in his team's chase of 179. In the commentary box, Manjrekar had criticised Pollard, saying that he was only good enough to bat for the last six or seven overs of an innings.

Manjrekar was responding to a fellow commentator's query about what Pollard's ideal position in the batting order should be. Pollard responded angrily to Manjrekar's criticism in a series of tweets.

"@sanjaymanjrekar u feel any positive can come out of your mouth bcuz u get pay to talk u can continue with your verbal diarrhea (diarrhoea)..," Pollard said in his first tweet.

"Do you know how I get big so.. about BRAINLESS.. words are very powerful .. once it leaves u can't take it back.. sins of parents fall on...," he said in another tweet.

