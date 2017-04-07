DSK Shivajians hope to continue momentum against Lajong

A spirited Shillong Lajong FC get ready to face DSK Shivajians for the second leg fixture of the Hero I-League 2016-17 season here tomorrow, hoping to continue their momentum against the outfit from the northeast.

The two sides have previously met each other in Shillong on February 11 when DSK broke Lajong's four-match winning spell. The visiting team won 2-1 in what was a hard-fought encounter with goals from Dicka Dipanda for Shillong Lajong while Sanju Pradhan and Shane McFaul netted for DSK.

The Reds will be heading into tomorrow's clash after a three-week long international break which they fully made use to recover as well as prepare for the remaining I-League matches. Their last encounter was away in Goa against Churchill Brothers on March 12, the result was a goalless draw.

Meanwhile, DSK Shivajians played against Mumbai FC at home in their last encounter before the I-League break and won the game 5-0. Holicharan Nazary scored two goals, Sanju Pradhan, Lallianzuala and Jerry Mawihmingthanga netted one each which led to the team's 5-0 victory over the Mumbaikars.

Shillong Lajong are fourth in the standings with 20 points. They have scored a total of 18 goals and won 6 times, drew twice and lost five games. The Pune-based outfit are in the 7th position with 14 points and have registered three wins, five draws and 6 losses.

They have scored as many as 15 goals with Holicharan Nazary their top scorer in the team scoring four goals.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)