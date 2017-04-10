Deepika completes 200th international cap for India

Prolific midfielder Deepika completed her 200th International match for India during her side?s 3-1 win over Chile in the finals of the Women?s Hockey World League Round 2.

The Indian team?s victory against Chile in the final was, ?the icing on the cake,? according to Deepika who was thrilled about the team?s performance in West Vancouver.

The 30-year-old from Haryana made her international debut in 2003 and since has been a regular member of the Senior Women?s squad.

?We just celebrated the victory and my 200th international match by going out for dinner here. I could not have asked for a better way to celebrate my 200th match. This was a very important win for us as this will help us build our confidence going into the World League Semi Final,? expressed Deepika.

At last year?s Asian Champions Trophy in Malaysia, where India won their maiden title, Deepika played a vital role and was also awarded the ?highest scorer of the tournament' for her effort. She had scored in the dying minutes of the final match against China to win by a narrow margin of 2-1.

?The team has been together for a while now so we know each one?s plus and minus. We have grown as a strong unit and we are determined for better results especially after the Rio Olympics which I personally feel we could have played better,? she added.

Deepika has been a key member of the team not just in terms of her experience on the pitch but she?s a great inspiration to younger members of the squad.

?I think we have a great mix of players. I would like to thank my teammates as I carry several good memories in my career thus far and I couldn?t have come this far without their support,? she said.

Speaking of her personal goals, moving forward in her career, Deepika said, ?Our immediate goal would be to perform well at the World League Semi Final and also win the Asia Cup this year,? she concluded.

Md. Mushtaque Ahmad, Secretary General, Hockey India, congratulated Deepika on her 200th international appearance. ?Deepika is an extremely talented player and she has earned her position in the team with some great performances. I congratulate her on completing 200 matches for India and I also congratulate the team for winning the final at the Women?s Hockey World League Round 2. I am sure Deepika?s experience will continue to motivate the youngsters in the team and wish her success in the matches to come.?

