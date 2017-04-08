Cricket: Record-setting West Indies beat Pakistan in 1st ODI

West Indies successfully chased a target of more than 300 for the first time when Jason Mohammed hit an undefeated 91 in a thrilling four-wicket win over Pakistan in the opening ODI.

Set 309 to win, West Indies reached the target with one over to spare in the first of a three-game series at the National Stadium in Guyana yesterday.

Mohammed's runs included three sixes and 11 fours and he shared a key, unbeaten stand of 50 for the seventh wicket with Ashley Nurse (34 off 15 balls). Kieran Powell hit 61.

Pakistan had made 308-5 with 36-year-old Mohammad Hafeez top-scoring with 88 and Shoaib Malik (53) and Ahmed Shehzad also contributing half-centuries (67).

West Indies are seeking a clean sweep of the series to move ahead of Pakistan at number eight in the international rankings.

By the cut-off date of September 30 this year, the top eight teams, including hosts England, will automatically qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

