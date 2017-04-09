Cricket-One Day International West Indies v Pakistan line-ups

April 9 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between West Indies and Pakistan on Sunday in Georgetown, Guyana West Indies won toss and decided to bowl West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chadwick Walton, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (capt), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan Referees: Gregory Brathwaite (Umpire), Ian Gould (Umpire), Simon Fry (TV umpire), Jeff Crowe (Match referee)

