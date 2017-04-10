Both Force India among points for second straight race

Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon secured another double points finish for Force India with fighting drives in tricky conditions at the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix here today.

Perez, who started eighth on the grid, finished ninth after being passed by Kevin Magnussen towards the end of the 56-lap race.

Ocon did well to finish 10th after starting from as back as 17th on the grid.

Force India collected three points from the race but remained in fifth spot in the team standings with 10 points in two races. Perez and Ocon had finished seventh and 10th respectively at the season opener in Australia.

Toro Rosso are fourth with 12 points while Williams are sixth with eight points.

"It feels great to come away from an entertaining race with some more points," said Perez.

"The start of the race was not easy because I made a very poor start and lost five or six places before turn one. As soon as I dropped the clutch, I went into wheel spin. I recovered some places during lap one, but then there was contact with Lance Stroll in turn ten, which gave me a puncture.

"I don't think he saw me on the inside because he didn't give me any space. We definitely made the switch to dry tyres at the right moment and choosing the supersoft was the correct decision because I found a good rhythm straight away and overtook Massa and Kvyat.

"You can always look back on the strategy and see things you could have done better, but I think we finished where we deserved in terms of car pace. It s another great result for the whole team and our twelfth consecutive race in the points, which is a special achievement," added the Mexican.

