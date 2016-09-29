BCCI - Determined not to be reformed

In a series of steps taken by BCCI, seen as open defiance of the Lodha panel and to derail the Apex Court judgement, the inevitable was waiting to happen.

"Hum purane zamaane ke jailor hain-hum nahin sudharenge" was what comedian Asrani, the famous jailor in Sholay used to often quip. BCCI is also patterned on Asrani's filmy character-or as the honourable Supreme Court judges recently asked BCCI counsel — Why is BCCI not wanting to be reformed?

In a series of steps taken by BCCI, seen as open defiance of the Lodha panel and to derail the Apex Court judgement, the inevitable was waiting to happen. The Lodha panel has stepped in and has submitted a report to the Court saying that the BCCI is ignoring its recommendations on bringing changes in its governance. The panel has also sought the removal of BCCI's top brass for non-compliance of its recommendations.

The Lodha panel wants a set of administrators of the BCCI to ensure smooth transition from the old to the desired new system, as recommended by it. What did the common man see after the Supreme Court verdict of 18th July?

The BCCI held its annual general meeting on September 21. Flouting the Lodha guidelines, the BCCI named several committees that will be effective for 2016-17. Lodha panel had set the BCCI two deadlines — September 30 to make constitutional changes and December 15 for the board to form a nine-member Apex committee that will replace the working committee.

In an open defiance, the BCCI did not accept many proposals made by the Lodha panel. The BCCI appointed former Supreme Court judge Justice Markandey Katju to review the Lodha panel recommendations and advise on whether to implement them. Justice Katju encouraged BCCI to defy the Supreme Court and the latter felt emboldened to carry out the defiance act.

BCCI went ahead with 'selection of selectors. Who were the knowledgeable interviewers — a one match Ranji player and the illegally re-elected secretary? Eminent cricketers like Milind Gunjal were not even invited - obviously, the candidates had been finalised in advance and the so called interview process was a mere eyewash, to cook a snook at the legal process initiated by the Hon Supreme Court.

Add to it, the friendly noises some of my dear friends and senior cricketing colleagues have made in the last three days. First Ravi Shastri and then, Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar have spoken from the nearest rooftops how BCCI has been doing great work.

Well, out of 76 persons who appeared in front of Lodha Committee, except myself and Bishan Singh Bedi, perhaps everyone had sung peans of praise for BCCI's great work in the past. Sadly, guys like Kapil have a first-hand knowledge of the excesses of Haryana Cricket Association and BCCI who had made him a pariah in Indian cricket — a situation which was corrected only when he apologised. For the rest, I can only say... Employees can only expect to speak well of their employers.

--Kirti Azad is member of 1983 World Cup winning team and Member of Parliament