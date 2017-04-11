Asian Snooker: Ishpreet Singh qualifies for last 16

India's Ishpreet Singh Chadha earned a hard fought win over Jefry Road to qualify for the quarterfinals of the U-21 snooker event at the Asian Championships here today.

Ishpreet was leading 3-2 before Jefry forced made it 3-3 to push the contest into the decider.

The Indian, who is nursing a foot injury and is permitted to wear sports shoes as an exception, was limping in pain and was literally playing on one foot to not put any pressure on the injured foot.

He, however, kept his cool and battled the pain to win the frame 63-35 and therefore the match.

The last of the round robin matches in the simultaneously held billiards event was played by Pankaj Advani who kept a clean slate with an all in record by demolishing Hwang Chulho of South Korea 4-0.

He made three century breaks en route to his 4-0 whitewash.

Advani is seeded one in the quarterfinals where he will play former Asian billiards champion Alok Kumar.

