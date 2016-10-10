'A normal day of Test cricket for Ashwin': Twitter hails off-spinner's performance against New Zealand

Ravichandran Ashwin bagged his 20th five wicket haul in Tests on Sunday during the on-going match against New Zealand in Indore.

Ravichandran Ashwin has put out yet another performance to stake his claim as the Most Valuable Player of the Indian cricket team. The off-spinner bagged his 20th five wicket haul in Tests during the on-going match against New Zealand in Indore on Monday. His figures of 6 for 81 helped India restrict the Kiwis to 299 and gain a lead of 258 runs in the first innings. Naturally, fans and former cricketers took to Twitter to show their appreciation for Ashwin.

Here are some of the best tweets:

What an exceptional cricketer @ashwinravi99 has become, another 5+ wicket haul, 20th time he has achieved this feat. #INDvNZ #classact — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) October 10, 2016

Most wickets in International cricket since Ashwin's debut: 406 - RAVI ASHWIN* 406 - J Anderson 388 - S Broad 371 - D Steyn#INDvNZ — Sampath (@SAMPATHB24) October 10, 2016

No. of Tests to 20 five-wicket hauls: Kapil - 98 Tests Kumble - 75 Tests Harbhajan - 59 Tests Ashwin - 39 Tests#IndvsNZ — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 10, 2016

Fewest Tests to claim 20 five-wkt hauls 25 - Sydney Barnes 37 - Clarrie Grimmett 39 - R Ashwin 51 - Waqar Younis 54 - Ian Botham#IndvNZ — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 10, 2016

Prithviraj Chauhan could aim at a sound with his shabdbhedi. Ashwin isn't far behind. Hitting targets today without looking at them. #IndvNZ — cricBC (@cricBC) October 10, 2016

Another fiver... normal day of Test cricket for Ashwin. #IndvNZ — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) October 10, 2016

R Ashwin (211) has just gone past Ishant Sharma's 209 wkts. He is now in 8th position in the all time Test wicket-takers for India#IndvNZ — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 10, 2016

Ravi Ashwin dismissed Kane Williamson for the fourth time in Test cricket. #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/PQoG9yOrsO — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) October 10, 2016

Just bcoz @SirJadejaaaa asked, @ashwinravi99 allowed him to take 2 wickets. otherwise Ashwin was on top today, 6 Wickets 2 Run Out, wow! — Nimish Garg (@nimishgarg) October 10, 2016

It has been a remarkable series against New Zealand for Ravichandran Ashwin with 20 wickets so far but India's off-spinner says he has struggled to get into rhythm at the start of his spells.

Ashwin bowled superbly today to take six for 81 to skittle out the visitors for 299. "It's very important for me to get into a good rhythm.

Through this series I have not really started in a fine rhythm. I'm trying to get my alignment and rhythm properly, it's taking me a few overs. Once I go through it, and when my body starts going completely into the ball, the spells start getting better, and that was one of the spells after lunch," he said.

India, who made a massive 557 for 5 declared, thus grabbed a lead of 258 to place themselves in the driver s seat at the end of day three of the third Test.

"It's about getting into a good rhythm and being able to accelerate and get through the crease fast. So that's what I really look forward to and once I get into a good rhythm, I think I can beat any batsman in the world. That s where I stand right now," said the off-spinner who is the second fastest bowler in the world to reach the 200 Test wicket landmark.