Another blow for N Srinivasan, Puducherry gets lifeline

The Supreme Court on Monday dealt a double body blow to former BCCI president N Srinivasan.

On the one hand, the Court made it clear that "ineligible office-bearers should have no role to play in cricket administration as per its July 18, 2016 orders".

On the other hand, it paved the way for the cricket players from Puducherry to represent their state independently – which Tamil Nadu strong man was opposed to – from the coming season.

The apex court fixed the issue for hearing on April 17 but only after observing how a person, who is ineligible for contesting polls in the BCCI and the state associations, can represent the BCCI in the ICC meeting.

"The man who is disqualified stands disqualified," the bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra said, adding: "There is a cap of 70 years given by this Court. It is difficult to comprehend that a man who is not eligible goes to ICC to represent the BCCI. We do not want violation of our orders."

On the question of recognition of Puducherry claims, Court rectified earlier mistake by modifying orders in favour of Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) by directing the BCCI and Committee of Administrators (COA) to "decide on the representation made by CAP with in two weeks".

This simply means that Srinivasan-backed Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's blatant effort to back a "defunct" Pondicherry Cricket Association (PCA) for their own interests have now come to an end.

It must be mentioned here that even Puducherry government, in 2003, gave a formal letter to then BCCI president Jagmohan Dalmiya regarding the recognition of CAP.

DNA is also in possession of a letter dated August 5, 2016 by Registrar of Companies (Puducherry) terming the PCA as "dormant or inactive" for not filing financial statements regularly.

The Srinivasan camp also knew the status of PCA clearly but chose to back it in order to keep the other association, CAP led by secretary P Damodaren, at bay.

A letter dated May 4, 2005 written to Jurgen, owner of one cricket ground in Puducherry, by TNCA Kasi Viswanathan stated: "Though PCA has become defunct, the TNCA, as per its by-laws, recognises only PCA and hence our support will be with PCA only."

The letter, in DNA's possession, is enough to understand how all these years (between 2005 till now) when Srinivasan was in the position of power in Board, Puducherry young cricketers were made to suffer for some selfish interests.

BCCI has, meanwhile, instructed the two-member committee of former cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad and Vidarbha representative Prakash Dixit to settle the issue within stipulated time of two weeks.