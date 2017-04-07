Ahead of SGM, COA gives yet another warning to BCCI members

The Committee Of Arbitrators (COA) on Thursday warned the former members of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that any special general meeting (SGM) should be in compliance with Supreme Court orders.

The former BCCI members decided to go ahead with SGM on April 9. The COA reiterated that “attendance and decisions at any SGM or AGM is in compliance with the orders passed by the Apex court as well as all applicable norms, rules and regulations”.

The COA issued the warning after it was brought to their notice how all three BCCI officials — CK Khanna, Amitabh Chaudhary and Aniruddh Chaudhry — met former BCCI president N Srinivasan at a hotel in Hyderabad prior to the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

Srinivasan was sacked by SC following the IPL spot-fixing saga.

The COA also made it mandatory for BCCI officials to circulate the agenda of SGM in advance to the CEO Rahul Johri.

“All decisions taken during such meeting should be intimated by the chairman of the meeting to the CEO in writing on the same day,” said the letter, adding: “The CEO shall be entitled to be present in any such meeting.”

The version given by Srinivasan camp is that “he was there (Hyderabad) for a meeting of cement manufacturers association”.

However, Srinivasan’s rendezvous with his three loyalists after they had a meeting with COA earlier in the day has not gone down well with Vinod Rai and company.

Wings clipped

The BCCI officials got another jolt when COA included Santosh Rangnekar (CFO) and Ratnakar Shetty (CAO) as additional signatories for all bank accounts.

This apparently came after both the Chaudharys refused to sign cheques, announced by COA as reward for players and support staff after winning the recent Test series against Australia.

COA announced a reward of Rs 50 lakh each for players while coach Anil Kumble was given Rs 25 lakh, and the support staff Rs 15 lakh each.

“Once a payment is approved and/or a decision is taken as aforesaid, the said payment shall be processed and/or decision implemented by the joint secretary and the treasurer within three working days,” clarified COA.

It has been learnt that Srinivasan is headed to Delhi to oversee the upcoming Sunday’s SGM. If everything goes as per plan, he would host a get-together at a five star hotel here on Friday.