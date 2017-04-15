After Dwayne Bravo, THIS West Indian cricketer is all set to debut in Bollywood

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell will be making his debut in music and films this year. Taking inspiration from Dwayne Bravo who's hits 'Champion', 'Jaegerbomb' and 'Trip Abhi Baki Hai' were well received, this 28-year-old Jamaican cricketer will also follow suit by launching his single produced by GeminiMusiq based in Los Angeles who was a producer on Bieber's recent album 'Sorry' this year.

The cricketer, who has taken a hiatus from the sports world, will be channelling his time and energy more constructively on his second passion. Recently, Andre met with Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat at AAHOA in San Antonio, Texas and they exchanged notes on music, movies and sports over a dinner with the sultry actress dishing out tips to the cricketer on how to secure a Bollywood flick and expressing mutual desire to collaborate on an upcoming project.

Russell stated, "Yes it is true that I'm exploring a career in the performing arts. I will be launching my first international music video with main focus in India this year and then maybe explore acting in Bollywood films." Venus Entertainment Group who signed up Bravo and successfully launched 'Champion' has also signed up Andre Russell for management and building a global brand.