Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad charged for doping violation

Afghanistan?s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad has been charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for violating the anti-doping code.

The sample Shahzad provided in an out-of-competition test, which was conducted on 17 January 2017 at the ICC Academy in Dubai and analysed at the WADA-accredited laboratory in Salt Lake City, was found to contain the presence of Clenbuterol, a prohibited substance, which appears in Section 1.2 of the WADA Prohibited List (in the category of other anabolic agents).

In accordance with the ICC Anti-Doping Code, pending the outcome of the disciplinary process, Shahzad will be provisionally suspended, with such suspension coming into effect on April 26, unless he exercises his right to challenge the imposition of the provisional suspension before such date.

The matter will now be dealt with in accordance with the process set down in the code, and until such time as the process is resolved, the ICC will make no further comment on this matter.

The matter will now be dealt with in accordance with the process set down in the code, and until such time as the process is resolved, the ICC said it will make no further comment on this matter.

Within five days from the date of the notice of the charge, Shahzad has the right to request that his B sample is analysed.

Within 12 days from the date of the notice of charge, Shahzad can challenge the imposition of the provisional suspension at a provisional hearing, in which case the provisional suspension will not be imposed until the challenge is determined.

If Shahzad decides not to exercise his right to challenge the imposition of the provisional suspension within the 12-day deadline, his provisional suspension will immediately commence on April 26.

Shahzad has to respond to the charge within 14 days. If he fails to do so, he will be deemed to have waived his entitlement to a hearing and admitted to having committed the anti-doping rule violation.

The big-hitting batsman, who has played 58 ODIs and 58 T20Is, was last seen in action during Afghanistan's series against Ireland in Greater Noida, India.

In December 2016, he was named the Associate and Affiliate Cricketer of the Year by the ICC, for the period running September 2015 to 2016.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)