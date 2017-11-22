Google Doodle honours Dr Rukhmabai: Things you should know about India's first woman physician

Google India on Wednesday paid its homage to India's first woman physician, Dr Rukhmabai.

Rukhmabai was the first Indian woman to practice medicine in India under the British Raj.

"Saving lives and standing up for what's right was what she did. Remembering Rukhmabai, one of the first practicing woman doctors in India", Google India tweeted.

Saving lives and standing up for what's right was what she did. Remembering Rukhmabai, one of the first practicing woman doctors in India. #GoogleDoodle https://t.co/DAewyjJcK3 pic.twitter.com/yWRL6YeRhK — Google India (@GoogleIndia) November 22, 2017

But who exactly was Dr Rukhmabai?

Born on this day in Mumbai in 1864, Rukhmabai Raut was one of the first women to practice medicine in colonial India. Backed by the British director of Bombay’s Cama Hospital, suffrage activists, and other supporters, Raut set off in 1889 for the the London School of Medicine for Women and obtained her qualifications at Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Brussels. She then joined a hospital in Surat, serving as chief medical officer the next 35 years.

Though Anandibai Joshi was the first Indian female doctor, but unfortunately she could not actually due to an untimely death and therefore, Rukhmabai became the first practising female doctor in colonial India.

Rukhmabai was also a fearless social activist, She fought to stamp out child marriage. She herself got married at age 11 to a 19-year-old groom chosen by her mother, but Raut refused to live with her husband, winding up at the center of one of India’s most famous 19th-century court cases.

Her bravery in defying contemporary Indian social customs attracted scrutiny in the British press and led to the passage of the Age of Consent Act in 1891.

Rukhmabai legally separated from her husband in 1888 and moved to England to study medicine. She got support from Dr. Edith Pechey of Bombay’s Cama Hospital, activists, and fellow Indians in England to complete her course in the London School of Medicine for Women. She returned to India in 1894 and practised in Surat, Rajkot, and Bombay for the next 35 years. She passed away on September 25, 1955.

Today’s Doodle by illustrator Shreya Gupta shows the courageous doctor among her patients, doing the dedicated work of a skilled physician.