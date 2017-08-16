Facebook introduces design improvements to News Feed for better navigation

In an effort to make the News Feed "more conversational and easier to read and navigate", Facebook has made several changes to its design, including the comment style and readability.

Facebook mentioned in its blog, “Every person’s News Feed is different and populated with a unique set of stories — from photos and videos to GIFs and links. And with so many types of stories available, each feed is more complex than ever. In order to make News Feed more conversational and easier to read and navigate, we’ll be making a few updates to its design over the coming weeks.”

Some of the changes will include an increased color contrast so that typography is more legible along with larger link previews so everything is easier to read. Facebook has also updated icons and Like, Comment, and Share buttons that are larger and easier to tap. Circular profile pictures will now show who is posting or commenting.

Facebook also plans to simplify navigation. Users will be able to see where a link will take them before clicking on it. They can also see whose post they are commenting on, reacting to or reading while you’re in the post. The company said that the design changes will be available users 'over the coming weeks.'