Man! That’s beautiful make-up

Yes, there are men who enjoy wearing ruby red lipstick. And no, not all of them who do are gay

Social labelling means the words ‘make-up’ and ‘male’ in the same sentence evoke the stereotype of a glamorous gay person. But what about straight men who love lipstick and liner? Take for example Ronak Bedi. “I love blinging myself up, putting on eye shadow and lipstick,” says the graphic designer and bartender.

His favourite lip colour is ruby red. This, of course, is a cue for unwarranted questions about his sexuality. “Even my nose piercing attracts curiosity. I’m straight, but the answers I give them are anything but,” chuckles the 24-year-old, who also experiments with kimonos and face paints, usually with the help of his sister and girlfriends. The Mumbai resident has a kooky, but effective, antidote for the judge-y lot. He says, “I say, ‘Am I gay? Straight? Or a ghost? That’s for you to figure out’.” While Bedi enjoys ‘the process’ of dolling up, his favourite part is that makeup makes him feel like “I could be anybody!”

Wings of fancy

Reetam Majumder is a student by day and cosplayer at conventions. He knows the thrill of being able to be anybody. What started with reluctance to put on some make-up during a 2013 convention in Mumbai, has grown into a bigger realisation about the power of make-up, even though he only wears it for fandom conventions and the odd party. “It is just a way to put on a mask and become someone else,” he says.

After he moved to Ohio, Majumder realised that his ‘laziness’ in perfecting the winged eyeliner had a lot to do with the climate — and company. “In colder weather, and around people who are mostly cosplayers, performers and artistes, it feels more natural,” he confesses. Now back in India, he blames his clumsiness and fear of “the liner stabbing me in the eye” for make-up being reserved only for fun days.

Pretty (much) like my girl

You wouldn’t catch Soumyodeep Ghosh highlighting his eyes, but he loves the visual drama on his girlfriend. “She inspired me to start using rose powder with sunscreen. I even go for pedicures and manicures,” says Ghosh. What he loves best about a steady beauty regimen is that it makes him feel “different than how I feel on a busy work day. It makes me feel good—happy and fresh,” he says.

Ghosh himself is only too willing to tackle prejudices. “I shoot my own questions. ‘Are you a guy that wears socks? Do your feet feel dirty?’ I ask,” he says. Grooming has convinced him that there’s a feminine side to every male.