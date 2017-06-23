Rainbow Guru: I, personally feel like I belong to no gender at all. Please help!

Dear Rainbow Guru, I am 13 years old, and must admit that although I wasn’t too fond of the LGBT community earlier, I had a realisation which led me to support them. For two years now, I’ve known that I’m bisexual and have been substantially vocal about it with my peers, but not my family. I have reason to believe that I might be agender or gender-fluid. I feel like a person. Not male, female, transgender, gender fluid, or androgyne. I also write, and for some reason, when I personify the writer inside me, they are male. I, personally feel like I belong to no gender at all. Please help! — Ms Gender Chameleon

Dear Ms Gender Chameleon,

You’re too young to be apologetic. It’s only natural that you had a change of heart after coming to terms with your own sexuality. You might feel like you’re stuck somewhere in the middle, which is like having the best of both sexes.

You should feel empowered to define your own identity. If on one day you feel like wearing skirt and a crop top, go ahead. Live your life in a way that feels authentic to you. The takeaway is that only you know who you were born to be, and you need to be free to be that person. Visibility and acceptance is power. More power to you, girl!

