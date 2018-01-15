IT’S BEEN A VERY HAPPENNING WEEK!

The Queer Azaadi Mumbai pride month is going on in full swing and there are way too many things happenning on 13 January. It was the 100th play reading of Ek Madhav Baug by the super talented Mona Ambegaonkar. The play is about a mother’s acceptance of her son’s sexuality. The play has been for years being used as the “coming out device” for many in the queer community. Mother’s especially are quick to relate to this play, remember someone popular said “Ek Maa Hi Maa Ka Dard Samaj Sakti Hai” — this play stands testimony to that fact. Mona is a phenomenol artist and a very underrated one. Her dedication in getting inside the skin of her character is seen after the play when she takes on questions from the audience. She is well abreast about the present status of Section 377 and challenges faced by the LGBTIQ community. She isn’t from the community technically, but practically, she is from the community.

On 13 Jan, Lesbian Beer Goddesses quenched the thirst of many queer persons with beer gyaan through Queer and Spice organised by Parched. Parallely, the most awaited Mr Gay World India happenning. This was an event hosted by Kitty Su.

Keshav Suri, the head of the Lalit Hotel, an out and proud gay man himself — has always taken the extra step in ensuring that diversity and inclusion is not just an internal practice dictated by policy but a policy for externally facing business as well. While some big corporates would invite people to speak on equality, but would shy away from supporting publicly, Keshav Suri has been out, loud and unabashed about his support.

The pageant was hosted by the best host for any cause, Rohini Ramnathan. I cant stop myself from singing her praises. Come and be her audience, she gives you enough reason for people to be biased in her favour. The best thing is that she has her heart in the right place and whether she is interviewing a Shahrukh Khan, Ariana Huffington or a contestant from Mr Gay World India, she brings-out the same energy and the same empathy. She doesn’t prioritise and makes the queer cause her CSR activity.

Samarpan from West Bengal won the Mr Gay World India title. He is one of the most grounded contestants, who is very “real” and not an unimaginable bag of muscle.

This week, get ready to celebrate Queer heroes Mangala Aher, dancer, mother, and supporter of transpersons; Rohini Ramnathan, for reasons mentioned above and more, Vivek Patil, (the pride permissions are in place because of him), Siddhant More (transman, for inspiring people with his story) and I AM Divine the book , are going to be felicitated.

So, this Thursday on 18 Jan, shaam ko, Todi Mills Socials mein aaneka aur Queeros ko celebrate karnekaa! Aikun ghe!

