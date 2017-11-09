An ageing theory

It is not important that we celebrate a romance between the country’s most good looking celebrity and a girl, who evidently shares his interest – fitness and travel

It happened earlier with the twice-married Anurag Kashyap, when he began dating his assistant Shubhra Shetty. Every possible headline about the filmmaker’s latest relationship screamed Shetty’s age. Even without really talking about the age difference, the idea had been seeded. You know, that ‘22-year-old’ girl is dating a ‘42-year-old’ guy. Haw!

And so Milind Soman too was awarded his share of ageist headlines. ‘Milind, 52, is dating 18 or 21-year-old’ girl. It is not important that we celebrate a romance between the country’s most good looking celebrity and a girl, who evidently shares his interest – fitness and travel. What has our knickers in a knot is HOW and WHY of it. Like extremely mature adults, we have expressed a collective ‘haw’ over Soman’s declaration of love for his girlfriend. We have trolled him, called him names and also cast aspersions on the girl’s character. Secretly, all men would have killed to find out Soman’s secret formula to retaining his hotness. Just as all women are now gearing up to run with Soman on one of his marathons – that’s where the two of them met.

The day the humble Khichdi took over our timelines, I had conducted a fun poll on twitter, asking people to vote for their National Dish. Options were: Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhaas, Fawad Khan and Milind Soman. I voted for Soman for obvious reasons. And was glad to know there were others who shared my feelings.

I guess what really bothers most men is the fact that, here is a guy, a former super model, who at 52, still has women swooning over him. Sort of a desi Pied Piper at some of his runathons, with a gaggle of misty eyed women running ‘for’ him. Especially at the age when most Indian men are working out their daughter’s foreign education or wedding plans, or going for therapy to battle mid-life crisis or EMIs.

Unless you grew up in the 80s and 90s, it is very difficult to understand what the image of a butt naked Milind Soman (and Madhu Sapre) can do to your imagination. So what if they were wearing a pair of shoes and a reptile covered their modesty, He was probably one of the earliest icons of ‘liberal’ India who sparked outrage, simply by being himself.

As long as getting offended remains our favourite past time, we need the likes of Milind Soman to show us how to do cool. One instagram post at a time.

